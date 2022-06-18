Returns On Capital At Napier Port Holdings (NZSE:NPH) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Napier Port Holdings (NZSE:NPH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Napier Port Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = NZ$26m ÷ (NZ$543m - NZ$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Napier Port Holdings has an ROCE of 4.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Napier Port Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Napier Port Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Napier Port Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.9% from 7.9% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Napier Port Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last year, the stock has given away 17% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Napier Port Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

