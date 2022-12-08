The Returns On Capital At NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) Don't Inspire Confidence

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NEXTDC:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = AU$55m ÷ (AU$3.0b - AU$104m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, NEXTDC has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 6.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NEXTDC compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of NEXTDC's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 3.1% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On NEXTDC's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that NEXTDC is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 59% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

