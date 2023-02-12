Returns On Capital At Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Northland Power (TSE:NPI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Northland Power:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = CA$1.1b ÷ (CA$14b - CA$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Northland Power has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.6% generated by the Renewable Energy industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Northland Power's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Northland Power.

So How Is Northland Power's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Northland Power's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 33% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Northland Power has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 86% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

