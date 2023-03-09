Returns On Capital At NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NVIDIA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$5.6b ÷ (US$41b - US$6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, NVIDIA has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

See our latest analysis for NVIDIA

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NVIDIA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NVIDIA.

What Can We Tell From NVIDIA's ROCE Trend?

In terms of NVIDIA's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 32% over the last five years. However it looks like NVIDIA might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From NVIDIA's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by NVIDIA's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 292% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing NVIDIA, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While NVIDIA may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

