The Returns On Capital At Old Chang Kee (Catalist:5ML) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Old Chang Kee (Catalist:5ML) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Old Chang Kee, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = S$3.3m ÷ (S$74m - S$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Old Chang Kee has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Old Chang Kee's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Old Chang Kee has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Old Chang Kee's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Old Chang Kee doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.3% over the last five years. However it looks like Old Chang Kee might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Old Chang Kee's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Old Chang Kee is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Old Chang Kee (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

While Old Chang Kee may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

