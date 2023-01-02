Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for PMB Technology Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = RM289m ÷ (RM1.7b - RM527m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, PMB Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured PMB Technology Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PMB Technology Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

PMB Technology Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 25%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 518% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at PMB Technology Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, PMB Technology Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 32% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On PMB Technology Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that PMB Technology Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

PMB Technology Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

