Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Kaspi.kz (LON:KSPI)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kaspi.kz's (LON:KSPI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kaspi.kz:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = ₸813b ÷ (₸4.1t - ₸739b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Kaspi.kz has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kaspi.kz compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kaspi.kz here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Kaspi.kz. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 24%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 171%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 18% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Kaspi.kz's ROCE

To sum it up, Kaspi.kz has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 45% in the last year. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Kaspi.kz (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

