Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Anglo-Eastern Plantations is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$158m ÷ (US$653m - US$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Anglo-Eastern Plantations has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Anglo-Eastern Plantations, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Anglo-Eastern Plantations' ROCE Trending?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 87% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Anglo-Eastern Plantations' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Anglo-Eastern Plantations has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

