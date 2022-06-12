Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in musicMagpie's (LON:MMAG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for musicMagpie, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = UK£8.9m ÷ (UK£36m - UK£9.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

So, musicMagpie has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured musicMagpie's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for musicMagpie.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at musicMagpie are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 33%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 256%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, musicMagpie has decreased current liabilities to 25% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what musicMagpie has. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 74% in the last year. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Like most companies, musicMagpie does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

