Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cavco Industries' (NASDAQ:CVCO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cavco Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$311m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$278m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Cavco Industries has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cavco Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cavco Industries.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Cavco Industries. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 32%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 99%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cavco Industries thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Cavco Industries' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Cavco Industries is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 66% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Cavco Industries that you might find interesting.

