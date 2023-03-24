Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Illinois Tool Works, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = US$3.8b ÷ (US$15b - US$4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Illinois Tool Works has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Illinois Tool Works compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Illinois Tool Works here for free.

What Can We Tell From Illinois Tool Works' ROCE Trend?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Illinois Tool Works. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 41% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 20% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 29% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Illinois Tool Works' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Illinois Tool Works has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 66% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Illinois Tool Works can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Illinois Tool Works and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

