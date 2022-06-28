Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Perdoceo Education's (NASDAQ:PRDO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Perdoceo Education is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$152m ÷ (US$844m - US$110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Perdoceo Education has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Services industry average of 6.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Perdoceo Education's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Perdoceo Education.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Perdoceo Education is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 90%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 13%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Perdoceo Education has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 22% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Perdoceo Education, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

