Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Heidrick & Struggles International's (NASDAQ:HSII) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Heidrick & Struggles International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$121m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$519m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Heidrick & Struggles International has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Heidrick & Struggles International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Heidrick & Struggles International here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Heidrick & Struggles International Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Heidrick & Struggles International. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 56%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 48% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Heidrick & Struggles International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 24% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

