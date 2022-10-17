Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Meta Platforms:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$40b ÷ (US$170b - US$22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Meta Platforms has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 4.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Meta Platforms compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Meta Platforms.

So How Is Meta Platforms' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Meta Platforms. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 109%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Meta Platforms' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Meta Platforms can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Given the stock has declined 28% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Meta Platforms you'll probably want to know about.

