Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Champion Iron (ASX:CIA)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Champion Iron (ASX:CIA) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Champion Iron, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = CA$419m ÷ (CA$2.2b - CA$213m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Champion Iron has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Champion Iron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Champion Iron.

So How Is Champion Iron's ROCE Trending?

The fact that Champion Iron is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 22% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Champion Iron is utilizing 1,166% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Champion Iron has decreased current liabilities to 9.9% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On Champion Iron's ROCE

Overall, Champion Iron gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 500% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Champion Iron can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Champion Iron, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Champion Iron is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

