The Returns On Capital At Paragon Globe Berhad (KLSE:PGLOBE) Don't Inspire Confidence

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Paragon Globe Berhad (KLSE:PGLOBE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Paragon Globe Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0086 = RM2.6m ÷ (RM313m - RM9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Paragon Globe Berhad has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 7.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Paragon Globe Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Paragon Globe Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Paragon Globe Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 1.2% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Paragon Globe Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Paragon Globe Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 62% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you want to continue researching Paragon Globe Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While Paragon Globe Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

