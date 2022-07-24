Returns On Capital At Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pediatrix Medical Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$227m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$270m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Pediatrix Medical Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Healthcare industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pediatrix Medical Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pediatrix Medical Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 59% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. So if this trend continues, don't be surprised if the business is smaller in a few years time.

What We Can Learn From Pediatrix Medical Group's ROCE

In summary, Pediatrix Medical Group isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 51% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pediatrix Medical Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

