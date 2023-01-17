Returns On Capital At PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think PETRONAS Gas Berhad (KLSE:PETGAS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PETRONAS Gas Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM2.4b ÷ (RM20b - RM1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, PETRONAS Gas Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.0% generated by the Gas Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PETRONAS Gas Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PETRONAS Gas Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From PETRONAS Gas Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, PETRONAS Gas Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at PETRONAS Gas Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. That being the case, it makes sense that PETRONAS Gas Berhad has been paying out 87% of its earnings to its shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to PETRONAS Gas Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 22% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

