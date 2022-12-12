Returns On Capital At Protasco Berhad (KLSE:PRTASCO) Paint A Concerning Picture

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into Protasco Berhad (KLSE:PRTASCO), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Protasco Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = RM32m ÷ (RM784m - RM342m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Protasco Berhad has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Construction industry average of 5.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Protasco Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Protasco Berhad here for free.

So How Is Protasco Berhad's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Protasco Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 12%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Protasco Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Protasco Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Protasco Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 76% in the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

