The Returns On Capital At A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for A-Rank Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM24m ÷ (RM319m - RM98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, A-Rank Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating A-Rank Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For A-Rank Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of A-Rank Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 15% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From A-Rank Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that A-Rank Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 3.6% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing A-Rank Berhad, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While A-Rank Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

