Returns On Capital At Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reliance Worldwide:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$212m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$201m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Reliance Worldwide has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Reliance Worldwide compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Reliance Worldwide here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Reliance Worldwide Tell Us?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Reliance Worldwide's ROCE has reduced by 47% over the last five years, while the business employed 409% more capital. That being said, Reliance Worldwide raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Reliance Worldwide might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it. It's also worth noting the company's latest EBIT figure is within 10% of the previous year, so it's fair to assign the ROCE drop largely to the capital raise.

On a side note, Reliance Worldwide has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 9.6% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Reliance Worldwide's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Reliance Worldwide is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 23% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Reliance Worldwide (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

