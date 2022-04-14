Returns On Capital At Renold (LON:RNO) Paint A Concerning Picture

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. Having said that, after a brief look, Renold (LON:RNO) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Renold:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = UK£7.3m ÷ (UK£205m - UK£51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Renold has an ROCE of 4.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Renold's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Renold here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Renold. About five years ago, returns on capital were 7.0%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Renold becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Renold's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 66% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Renold does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

