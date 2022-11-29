Returns On Capital At SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) Have Stalled

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM116m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM581m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 71% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 43% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than15% because total capital employed would be higher.The 15% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 43% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So with current liabilities at such high levels, this effectively means the likes of suppliers or short-term creditors are funding a meaningful part of the business, which in some instances can bring some risks.

The Bottom Line On SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 239% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

