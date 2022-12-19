Returns On Capital At SAP (ETR:SAP) Paint A Concerning Picture

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at SAP (ETR:SAP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SAP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = €5.1b ÷ (€78b - €20b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, SAP has an ROCE of 8.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured SAP's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SAP here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of SAP's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.9% from 16% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that SAP is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 15% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with SAP and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

