Returns On Capital At SDI (ASX:SDI) Have Hit The Brakes

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at SDI's (ASX:SDI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SDI:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$13m ÷ (AU$98m - AU$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, SDI has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 15%.

View our latest analysis for SDI

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating SDI's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SDI Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 22% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that SDI has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 35% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for SDI you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • There’s Opportunity Brewing in Cassava Stock, Says Analyst

    If volatility is not your bag, then definitely stay away from Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. This biotech has been one of 2021’s most volatile, not to mention, controversial names. Ultimately, however, for those willing to shoulder the risk, a bet on Cassava at the start of the year has paid off – the stock is up by a huge 900% since 2021 began. That said, if you came on board toward the end of July, you’re probably sitting on some heavy losses, as the market has taken back a huge chunk of the p

  • It's hard to be bearish on the stock market as risk-happy Millennials inherit $2 trillion per year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Lee identified four factors that show why investors ought to take a long-term bullish view on stocks - perhaps even through 2038.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • Better Buy: Vanguard Growth ETF or iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF?

    These two large-cap growth ETFs are among the most popular in their class. But there's one key difference between them.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money Sooner Than You Think

    It will probably take IIP longer to double again, but achieving the goal within the next three to five years seems quite attainable. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on the medical cannabis market. The company has generated its growth so far by buying properties from medical cannabis operators, then leasing those properties back to the operators.