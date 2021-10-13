Returns On Capital At SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SG Fleet Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = AU$75m ÷ (AU$833m - AU$191m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, SG Fleet Group has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured SG Fleet Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SG Fleet Group here for free.

So How Is SG Fleet Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at SG Fleet Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 20% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, SG Fleet Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 13% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

