Returns On Capital At Shine Justice (ASX:SHJ) Have Hit The Brakes

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Shine Justice's (ASX:SHJ) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shine Justice, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = AU$47m ÷ (AU$574m - AU$120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Shine Justice has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.7% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shine Justice compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shine Justice here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Shine Justice Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 53% in that time. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Shine Justice has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Shine Justice has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 115% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Shine Justice and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

