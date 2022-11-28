Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Brite-Tech Berhad (KLSE:BTECH)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Brite-Tech Berhad (KLSE:BTECH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brite-Tech Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM12m ÷ (RM130m - RM15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Brite-Tech Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Brite-Tech Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Brite-Tech Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Brite-Tech Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Brite-Tech Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 77%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Brite-Tech Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Brite-Tech Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has only returned 11% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

