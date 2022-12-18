Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kumpulan Fima Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM190m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM162m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Kumpulan Fima Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Industrials industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kumpulan Fima Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Kumpulan Fima Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 36% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Kumpulan Fima Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 66% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

