Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Vicplas International (SGX:569)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Vicplas International (SGX:569) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vicplas International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = S$12m ÷ (S$130m - S$36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Vicplas International has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vicplas International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vicplas International here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Vicplas International. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 58%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 27% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Vicplas International's ROCE

To sum it up, Vicplas International has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 131% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Vicplas International and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

