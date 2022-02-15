Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Slater and Gordon (ASX:SGH)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Slater and Gordon (ASX:SGH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Slater and Gordon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = AU$34m ÷ (AU$419m - AU$91m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Slater and Gordon has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

View our latest analysis for Slater and Gordon

roce

In the above chart we have measured Slater and Gordon's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Slater and Gordon here for free.

What Can We Tell From Slater and Gordon's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Slater and Gordon is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 10% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 72% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Slater and Gordon has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has dived 96% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Slater and Gordon you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.