Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Waberer's International Nyrt (BST:3WB)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Waberer's International Nyrt (BST:3WB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Waberer's International Nyrt:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = €30m ÷ (€582m - €197m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Waberer's International Nyrt has an ROCE of 7.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.5% generated by the Transportation industry, it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Waberer's International Nyrt's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Waberer's International Nyrt's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Waberer's International Nyrt is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 145% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Waberer's International Nyrt's ROCE

As discussed above, Waberer's International Nyrt appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 65% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Waberer's International Nyrt that you might find interesting.

