Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Fulham Shore, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = UK£4.9m ÷ (UK£148m - UK£28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Fulham Shore has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Fulham Shore's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fulham Shore.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 4.1%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 156% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Fulham Shore thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Fulham Shore has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 31% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Fulham Shore you'll probably want to know about.

