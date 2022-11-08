Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Hostmore (LON:MORE)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hostmore (LON:MORE) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hostmore, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = UK£7.5m ÷ (UK£321m - UK£45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Hostmore has an ROCE of 2.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hostmore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hostmore.

What Can We Tell From Hostmore's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Hostmore is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses one year ago, but now it's earning 2.7% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Hostmore is employing 55% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Hostmore has decreased current liabilities to 14% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

What We Can Learn From Hostmore's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Hostmore has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has dived 86% over the last year, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Like most companies, Hostmore does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

