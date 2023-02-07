Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in UFP Technologies' (NASDAQ:UFPT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for UFP Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$38m ÷ (US$388m - US$57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, UFP Technologies has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured UFP Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for UFP Technologies.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at UFP Technologies are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 161%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On UFP Technologies' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that UFP Technologies can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 296% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

UFP Technologies does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

