Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in GoPro's (NASDAQ:GPRO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GoPro:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$97m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$296m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, GoPro has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GoPro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that GoPro is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 12% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, GoPro is employing 55% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 27%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

Overall, GoPro gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 36% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

