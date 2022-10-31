Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = €24m ÷ (€292m - €15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has an ROCE of 8.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Shipping industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's ROCE Trending?

SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 480% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 19% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

While SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NEP is currently trading for a fair price.

