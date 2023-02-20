Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Altice USA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$33b - US$4.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Altice USA has an ROCE of 7.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Media industry average of 8.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Altice USA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Altice USA Tell Us?

Altice USA is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 116% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Altice USA's ROCE

As discussed above, Altice USA appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. However the stock is down a substantial 73% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Altice USA (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

