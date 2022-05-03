Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Deswell Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$3.6m ÷ (US$116m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Deswell Industries has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Deswell Industries

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Deswell Industries, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that Deswell Industries has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 4.0%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Deswell Industries has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 134% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Deswell Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Deswell Industries does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

While Deswell Industries may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.