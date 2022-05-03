Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Immersion, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$18m ÷ (US$176m - US$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Immersion has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Tech industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Immersion, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Immersion is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 11% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 93% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 9.5%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Immersion has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 45% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, Immersion does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

