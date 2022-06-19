Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Covenant Logistics Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$77m ÷ (US$660m - US$130m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Covenant Logistics Group has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Transportation industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Covenant Logistics Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Covenant Logistics Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Covenant Logistics Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 196% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Covenant Logistics Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 24% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Covenant Logistics Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

While Covenant Logistics Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

