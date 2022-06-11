Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kanzhun, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = CN¥470m ÷ (CN¥14b - CN¥2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Kanzhun has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.1% average generated by the Interactive Media and Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kanzhun compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kanzhun.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Kanzhun is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making two years ago but is is now generating 4.3% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Kanzhun is utilizing 1,137% more capital than it was two years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Kanzhun has decreased current liabilities to 20% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Kanzhun has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Kanzhun's ROCE

Overall, Kanzhun gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Given the stock has declined 37% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Kanzhun that we think you should be aware of.

