Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Abercrombie & Fitch:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$330m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Therefore, Abercrombie & Fitch has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 18% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

View our latest analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Abercrombie & Fitch compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Abercrombie & Fitch's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 7,524% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 35% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Abercrombie & Fitch's ROCE

To bring it all together, Abercrombie & Fitch has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 239% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Abercrombie & Fitch can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Abercrombie & Fitch, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Abercrombie & Fitch isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

