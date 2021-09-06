Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Postmedia Network Canada (TSE:PNC.B)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Postmedia Network Canada (TSE:PNC.B) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Postmedia Network Canada is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = CA$32m ÷ (CA$290m - CA$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

So, Postmedia Network Canada has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Media industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Postmedia Network Canada's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Postmedia Network Canada's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Postmedia Network Canada Tell Us?

Postmedia Network Canada has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 78%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Postmedia Network Canada appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 54% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, Postmedia Network Canada has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 31% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Postmedia Network Canada does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

