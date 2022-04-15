Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for First Quantum Minerals:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$2.4b ÷ (US$25b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, First Quantum Minerals has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 2.4% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

In the above chart we have measured First Quantum Minerals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What Can We Tell From First Quantum Minerals' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at First Quantum Minerals are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 10%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 37%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, First Quantum Minerals has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with First Quantum Minerals and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

