Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Zillow Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$325m ÷ (US$8.8b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Zillow Group has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 6.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Zillow Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Zillow Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Zillow Group Tell Us?

The fact that Zillow Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 4.6% on its capital. In addition to that, Zillow Group is employing 144% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 19% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Zillow Group's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 159% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Zillow Group does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

