Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Albany International (NYSE:AIN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Albany International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$177m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Albany International has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Albany International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Albany International. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 29%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Albany International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Albany International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Albany International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 59% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

