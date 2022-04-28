Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pinduoduo:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = CN¥6.9b ÷ (CN¥181b - CN¥94b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Pinduoduo has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pinduoduo compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pinduoduo Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Pinduoduo is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 7.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 24,283% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Pinduoduo has decreased current liabilities to 52% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

Our Take On Pinduoduo's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Pinduoduo's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a solid 61% to shareholders over the last three years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Pinduoduo, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

