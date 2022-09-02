Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Marlborough Wine Estates Group (NZSE:MWE)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Marlborough Wine Estates Group's (NZSE:MWE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Marlborough Wine Estates Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = NZ$756k ÷ (NZ$41m - NZ$2.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Marlborough Wine Estates Group has an ROCE of 1.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 6.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Marlborough Wine Estates Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Marlborough Wine Estates Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Marlborough Wine Estates Group's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Marlborough Wine Estates Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 1.9% on its capital. In addition to that, Marlborough Wine Estates Group is employing 148% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 4.8%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Marlborough Wine Estates Group has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Marlborough Wine Estates Group has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 20% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Marlborough Wine Estates Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

