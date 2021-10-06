Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Oil Search (ASX:OSH)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Oil Search's (ASX:OSH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Oil Search:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$312m ÷ (US$11b - US$707m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Oil Search has an ROCE of 3.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 2.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Oil Search's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Oil Search here for free.

What Can We Tell From Oil Search's ROCE Trend?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,328% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Oil Search's ROCE

To bring it all together, Oil Search has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 30% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know more about Oil Search, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

